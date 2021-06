Top Rank couldn’t help having a little dig at DAZN’s deal with Eddie Hearn after taking over as the number one source of boxing with Sky Sports in the UK. Hearn left Sky behind after a decade at the helm with Sky’s Head of Boxing, Adam Smith. Going it entirely alone with the company shortly after taking over from his father Barry in 2010, the Matchroom boss decided the grass was greener with streaming service DAZN.