Miles Teller Was Punched In The Face During Hawaii Vacation With Karaoke Buddy Aaron Rodgers

It’s all fun and games and “Wagon Wheel” karaoke until someone is punching you in the face.

By now, it’s pretty common knowledge now that Aaron Rodgers, his fiancée Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, and his wife Keleigh Sperry were kicking back, living the good life this in Hawaii this past week.

Over in Green Bay, OTAs are underway, but Aaron Rodgers is soaking up the sun.

However, according to recent news, it wasn’t all smiles and sunshine during the trip.

According to TMZ, Miles Teller got into a bit of an altercation in a restaurant restroom in Maui, and it ended up with him taking a right hook to the face.

The Incident

Apparently, the fight occurred when a wedding planner who planned Teller and Sperry’s 2019 wedding in Maui followed him into the restroom, claiming that he never got paid by the actor.

And we’re talking $60,000 worth of money.

The arguing escalated, ultimately ending with Teller getting punched in the face. He allegedly shouted that he’ll be taking legal action (shocker) and they left the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

I’m not gonna lie, this story had me laughing out loud. I don’t know the guy’s personality in real life, but I’m just imagining some of his movie characters in this situation. Imagine his character from Whiplash and The Spectacular Now, and I can just see him screaming like a baby.

And to top it all off, you have him paling around with Aaron Rodgers, hiking up waterfalls, singing “Wagon Wheel” and shit, all over social media, meanwhile he’s getting cold cocked in a bathroom by a wedding planner.

Clearly Aaron Rodgers is the bad influence here…

Who could forget that impressive version of “Wagon Wheel”?

A little T-Swift too…