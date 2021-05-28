Cancel
Miles Teller Was Punched In The Face During Hawaii Vacation With Karaoke Buddy Aaron Rodgers

By Brady Cox
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9xgx_0aExhitT00

It’s all fun and games and “Wagon Wheel” karaoke until someone is punching you in the face.

By now, it’s pretty common knowledge now that Aaron Rodgers, his fiancée Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, and his wife Keleigh Sperry were kicking back, living the good life this in Hawaii this past week.

Over in Green Bay, OTAs are underway, but Aaron Rodgers is soaking up the sun.

However, according to recent news, it wasn’t all smiles and sunshine during the trip.

According to TMZ, Miles Teller got into a bit of an altercation in a restaurant restroom in Maui, and it ended up with him taking a right hook to the face.

The Incident

Apparently, the fight occurred when a wedding planner who planned Teller and Sperry’s 2019 wedding in Maui followed him into the restroom, claiming that he never got paid by the actor.

And we’re talking $60,000 worth of money.

The arguing escalated, ultimately ending with Teller getting punched in the face. He allegedly shouted that he’ll be taking legal action (shocker) and they left the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

I’m not gonna lie, this story had me laughing out loud. I don’t know the guy’s personality in real life, but I’m just imagining some of his movie characters in this situation. Imagine his character from Whiplash and The Spectacular Now, and I can just see him screaming like a baby.

And to top it all off, you have him paling around with Aaron Rodgers, hiking up waterfalls, singing “Wagon Wheel” and shit, all over social media, meanwhile he’s getting cold cocked in a bathroom by a wedding planner.

Clearly Aaron Rodgers is the bad influence here…

Who could forget that impressive version of “Wagon Wheel”?

A little T-Swift too…

Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Sophie Turner, Jennie Garth, Miles Teller + More!

SOPHIE TURNER SHARES CRYPTIC PRIDE STORY: Is Sophie Turner bisexual? According to TMZ, the Game Of Thrones alum created an Instagram Story in celebration of Pride Month with stickers calling out “Bi Pride” and “Gay Pride” along with rainbows and the text, “time isn’t straight and neither am i.” Turner is currently married to Joe Jonas and she gave birth to their first child, Willa, last July.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Packers Have 1 Telling Demand In Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers do not want to trade Aaron Rodgers – obviously – but the NFC North franchise could have its hand forced as we get closer to the 2021 season. Rodgers has reportedly threatened to sit out of the 2021 season – or retire from football – if he doesn’t get his trade wish. That could force the Packers to make a move that they don’t want to pull the trigger on.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Patrick Mahomes Wants Aaron Rodgers in the AFC West

Patrick Mahomes is unlike any quarterback we've ever seen take the field in the NFL. But if we had to compare him to somebody, he's most like Aaron Rodgers. Both possess otherworldly physical talents that allow them to defy the laws of physics throwing the football. Seemingly every week brings another jaw-dropping play from one of the two. They're on opposite ends of the career spectrum and don't seem like similar off-field personalities, to be sure, but when it comes to making mind-blowing throws, they are in their own category.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Aaron Rodgers to skip Packers' mandatory minicamp

Aaron Rodgers is expected to skip the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp when it gets underway Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN. The Packers could fine Rodgers $93,085 for not reporting, or they could mark the absence as excused and not levy a fine. Regardless, ESPN reported, the veteran...
NFLchatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes would be up for the challenge of facing Aaron Rodgers twice a year

So how does Mahomes feel about that possibility? He addressed it from the 15 and the Mahomies golf tournament in Hawaii. “Obviously, it’d be awesome,” Mahomes said. “To have that challenge . . . two times a year, every single year. It would be a great, great opportunity. I mean, he’s a heck of a football player. He’s been doing it for a long time that I’ve watched play and learned a lot from. But definitely if he came to the AFC West, it would make it a little tougher for us, but we’re up to the challenge.
Violent Crimesfoxbangor.com

Miles Teller Has Black Eye After Getting Punched in Face on Maui

Miles Teller brought a bunch of mementos from his vacation in Hawaii back to the mainland with him … including a black eye. The “Top Gun: Maverick” star was spotted Wednesday in Los Angeles walking around with a hat from a famous resort on Maui and a shiner … from the punch to the face he took in a Maui restaurant.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Shailene Woodley moved in quickly with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley "immediately moved in with" Aaron Rodgers. The 'Last Letter From Your Lover' actress admitted the coronavirus pandemic meant her relationship with the footballer moved much more quickly than it otherwise would have done and they quickly navigated any potential problems in their romance. She said: "Starting a relationship...
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers Might Not Fine Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers probably won’t be on hand when the Packers start their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. As a result, the Packers could fine him ~$93K per day. However, they’re thinking about issuing him an excused absence, which would mean no fines for the star quarterback (Twitter link via ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter).