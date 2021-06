Eleven years ago, the actor Danny Dyer presented a documentary for BBC Three called Danny Dyer: I Believe In UFOs, in which he went on a quest to find one. Since then, I’ve been fascinated with him. Does it border on obsession? I was certainly excited when I met him in Moss Bros on Regent Street. Dyer might not have the Baftas or the big Hollywood parts, but he is one of the most aspirational figures in light entertainment. Few men better encapsulate the anxieties of the 21st-century British male. Deep down, many of us would like to be more...