‘If you didn’t laugh, you’d cry’: The festival showcasing the art of working-class writers

TikTok has changed the way the world works, but it’s especially changed the way young people view their future. Gone are the days that kids want to grow up and be a fireman or a teacher. Today, they want to grow up and be a TikTok star or a YouTuber, or an Instagram influencer/blogger. It’s great that the world is changing the way young people are able to find their success, and it’s especially great for the kids who have already made it work for them. Topper Guild is one of those kids. He’s still a teenager, but he’s earning a significant income from his online presence, and he is not mad about it. Here’s everything you need to know about him.