‘If you didn’t laugh, you’d cry’: The festival showcasing the art of working-class writers
When I was 16, I typed with a flourish on the Amstrad word processor (huge beige box of a monitor, green type on a black background) that I had been bought for Christmas a year before the words THE END. I had just completed 130,000 words of my first novel – a turgid portal fantasy with an embarrassing amount of what I imagined great sex to be, which resides, Dorian Gray-like, in a battered old leather valise in my loft, and will never, ever see the light of day in my lifetime.