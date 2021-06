It might be the beginning of June, but Disney’s already looking forward to its Halloween festivities later this year!. While Disney previously announced that it would be switching out Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the BOO Bash, we’re finally getting a few extra details abut what guests can expect when they head to the event this year. Along with the pricing and dates, we’ve also got an idea of the extra special decorations that will be giving guests hot and cold running chills in the Magic Kingdom!