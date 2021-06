"He’s So Fine" is as well known for its association with George Harrison as it is for its, finger-snapping "doolang" opener. In 1971, the song’s publishers, Bright Tunes, issued what became one of rock’s most notorious lawsuits when they alleged that the former Beatle’s "My Sweet Lord" borrowed from the Sixties classic. Harrison denied that it was a deliberate steal but, in 1976, he was found guilty of "unconscious plagiarism" and ordered to pay $587,000 in royalty compensation. He couldn’t deny he knew, the song: it had been a hit in April 1963, the week "From Me to You" landed on the charts.