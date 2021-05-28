Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payne County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Payne by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC119-290845- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.Y.0031.000000T0000Z-210530T0600Z/ /RIPO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 338 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Cimarron River near Ripley. * Until late Saturday night. * At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Action stage is 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The Cimarron River is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect the Cimarron River to reach bankfull levels through Payne County. Small areas of agricultural land and oil wells located near the channel are isolated by water in cutoff channels along the river valley. Target Area: Payne The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Cimarron River near Ripley affecting Payne County.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Payne County, OK
City
Ripley, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Valley#Oil Wells#The Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will now last through July under the new order, which is expected to...
El Paso, TXFox News

LIVE UPDATES: VP Harris visits southern border

Harris’ office insists Republican pressure did not impact decision to visit border. Pressure from Republicans was not a factor in the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday after months of avoiding the U.S.-Mexico border region amid a surge in migration, a Harris spokeswoman insisted Thursday.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Death toll in Miami building collapse rises to three-ABC News

June 25 (Reuters) - The death toll from the collapse of a Miami oceanfront apartment block has risen to three, ABC News reported, and nearly 100 people remained unaccounted for as rescue workers continued their search for survivors in the rubble. U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in...