Flood Advisory issued for Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC119-290845- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.Y.0031.000000T0000Z-210530T0600Z/ /RIPO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 338 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Cimarron River near Ripley. * Until late Saturday night. * At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Action stage is 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The Cimarron River is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect the Cimarron River to reach bankfull levels through Payne County. Small areas of agricultural land and oil wells located near the channel are isolated by water in cutoff channels along the river valley. Target Area: Payne The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Cimarron River near Ripley affecting Payne County.