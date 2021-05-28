Flood Advisory issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC073-083-290845- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.Y.0032.000000T0000Z-210529T1800Z/ /DOVO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 337 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Cimarron River near Dover. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 2:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Action stage is 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The Cimarron River is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, The river remains within its banks through Kingfisher County and into western Logan County. Some oilfield equipment in low bottoms may be isolated for a short time. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Cimarron River near Dover affecting Kingfisher and Logan Counties.