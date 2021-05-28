Cancel
Cumberland County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Hanover; Western Louisa A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LOUISA...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...NORTHWESTERN GOOCHLAND...WEST CENTRAL HANOVER AND FLUVANNA COUNTIES At 437 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fork Union, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Louisa, Mineral, Hadensville, Palmyra, Cartersville, Fork Union, Columbia, Gum Spring, Fife, Ferncliff, Lakeside Village, Montpelier, Kents Store, Duncan, Bumpass, Orchid, Louisa Airport, Shores, Central Plains and Bremo Bluff. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.

alerts.weather.gov
