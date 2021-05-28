Royal Air Force unveils new Union Jack colour scheme for display aircraft

The Royal Air Force has unveiled a new paint job for the Typhoon Eurofighter display jet - in new red, white and blue of the British flag - on Friday.

The Eurofighter Typhoon - a product and symbol of European unity and co-operation - will carry out displays with its very British and patriotic livery across Britain and Europe this year. The new colour scheme heralds the famous aeroplane’s return to display flights having been grounded throughout 2020 due to Covid-19.

Officer Commanding 29 Squadron, Wing Commander Jim Calvert said he is extremely privileged to be displaying a Typhoon in its eye-catching new design this year and demonstrate its capabilities. The earlier Typhoon display jets were an ordinary grey.

"Special thanks must go to all personnel, RAF, civil servants, and industry colleagues who have made it possible,” Calvert said.

“This new paint scheme brings me an enormous amount of pride.”

The reactions on social media to the colour reform was a mixture of celebration and embarrassment.

Jon Mundy responded to the announcement saying, “I’m very proud of the huge amount of European Cooperation that went into developing and building it. Though it might look better in this flag.” Mundy attached a photograph of the European flag in blue and yellow stars below his tweet.

Some ridiculed the Union Jack colour scheme and compared the display aircraft to an old school nineties tornado. Dava said, “Love it! Almost as good as 229 OCU’s ‘Red Zebra’ of the 90’s (ZE907).”

“I'm sure they will send it on a tour of Scotland to make us proud to be British,” said Siobhan, in another Tweet.

Another reader seemed quite baffled by the colours and questioned the expense. “How much does one of them cost? It’s a military defence machine, isn’t it? It’s not the circus, is it? Can’t believe it,” Ric H said.

Air Vice-Marshal Harv Smyth. Head of the UK’s Space Directorate welcomed the new colour scheme and wished the RAF team well for the display season.