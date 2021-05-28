New Brunswick plans to open border to Maine by July 1

Doubles Silver Land Holdings With the Addition of Over 3,800 Hectares. Previous Results Include 353 G/T AgEq Over 5.9 Metres1,2. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased announce that it has commenced a silver focused exploration program on its substantial land holdings in the prolific Bathurst Mining camp of New Brunswick (see Figure 1). A recent compilation of its silver rich occurrences along with some insight gained from its recent acquisition the Big Silver Project in Eastern Maine, suggests that there was a regional epithermal silver-gold event that extends between Maine and New Brunswick that could have formed the large scale, breccia-type silver-rich deposits that Wolfden is targeting.