Maine State

New Brunswick plans to open border to Maine by July 1

By Alexander MacDougall
Bangor Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOULTON, Maine — The government of New Brunswick said Friday that its “Path to Green” program would see enough of its residents vaccinated to allow the international border with Maine to open on July 1. New Brunswick’s plan to reopen calls for allowing travelers from the Canadian provinces of Prince...

bangordailynews.com
