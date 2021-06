TV personality and celebrity chef Rachael Ray makes it a point to keep her cooking tips as relatable as possible. As per CheatSheet, her fans are especially fond of her because she's accessible and easy to identify with. Also, Ray's on-screen charm is fairly charismatic. And most importantly, her cooking hacks are on point. For example, Ray suggests that instead of spending your hard-earned money on too many fancy gadgets, it's smarter to focus on essential kitchen tools. "One of the first rules of my cookbooks was that the recipes shouldn't require more than a knife, a cutting board and a pot," Ray revealed. "Later, I included a food processor."