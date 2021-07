Coming off yet another disappointing loss, the Atlanta Braves will try to pick up the pieces quickly when they wrap up a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday afternoon. After an inspiring homestand, the Braves haven’t been able to maintain their momentum dropping the first two games in Pittsburgh while sinking to 41-44 for the season and five games back in the NL East Standings. Drew Smyly will get the start Wednesday and will be looking to continue a recent run of good starts while the Pirates will counter with right-hander Wil Crowe.