June's Games With Gold free games are now available to all Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. The games are also available to play on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, courtesy of backward compatibility. That said, the games are hardly worth downloading, or at least that's what the overwhelmingly negative response from Xbox fans to the lineup suggests. To put the backlash in perspective, the announcement trailer for the lineup, which dropped six days ago, has only 2.6K likes to 3.8K dislikes. This isn't the biggest difference, but considering it's for free games, it's pretty notable.