The City announced Friday that San Francisco is the first major US city to hit what many experts would consider herd immunity. As of June 11, 80% of eligible San Francisco residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 70% of all San Franciscans fully vaccinated. Additionally, 90% of all residents 65 and older have received at least one dose. Experts estimate that herd immunity is achieved when 80 to 90% of residents have been vaccinated.