Spotted — this just in: the full trailer for the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max just dropped, and it’s more colourful and queer than we could have ever imagined. Starring a bunch of cool up-and-comers, the cast is stacked with diversity and it’s safe to say we’re pretty excited. Canadian actress Jordan Alexander and Hawaiian skater Evan Mock (AKA my current celeb crush) are only a few of the fresh new faces making waves on the steps of the Met. No shade to the OGs (Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, I’m looking at you!) but finally, we can now obsess over rich private schoolers of colour who aren’t all straight.