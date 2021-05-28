Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

12 Bloomington St – Unit 2 – Dorchester

By Maureen Dahill
caughtinsouthie.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 12 Bloomington Street! 6 new construction townhomes located in Dorchester’s desired Neponset neighborhood, close to Adam’s Village, the newly renovated Garvey Park, easy highway access, and less than 5 miles to the Seaport. Hosting will be easy with a warm inviting open kitchen and living room area. The kitchen has Bosch appliances and a 6 foot island with quartz counter tops! It offers 2 floors of living space with private entry. Which gives this bright and spacious unit a single family feel. Master bedroom features an en suite and walk in closet. Working from home will be no problem, you can use one of the extra bedrooms as a home office. Other amenities include central a/c, 2 deeded parking spots, plenty of closet space, and in unit laundry.. These units were built by Abacus Builders, one of Boston’s premier residential construction companies. Two bedroom plus office layouts are also available!

caughtinsouthie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Seaport#Garvey#Neponset#Abacus Builders#Open House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Brick Townhouse in the South End with a Dreamy Backyard

You get the best of city living and suburban quiet in this sunny corner unit on a tree-lined street. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,499,000. Size: 4,130 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half. Have...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. Though the pandemic hit the seafood industry particularly hard, resulting in a 60 percent loss in oyster sales last spring, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
Boston, MANECN

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

Bidding wars on Boston home purchases continue to soar

If your clients’ plans for homebuying this spring include visions of waltzing in with an offer anytime they please, you might want to prepare them to be on their feet for a while. A new report from Redfin noted that the competition is as stiff as ever. Nationwide, the real...
Boston, MAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Boston’s Streets Really Paved Over Cow Paths?

Many tourists have discovered that driving in some parts of Boston can be really confusing. Between the winding curving roads and the one-way streets, sometimes it feels like you just can’t get there from here. How did some Boston streets get a confusing layout that causes such difficulty for cars?
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Boston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Delta to add new flights between Boston and 3 cities

The service begins Oct. 4. Delta Air Lines is expanding service at Logan International Airport this fall by adding routes to three North American cities, the airline announced Friday. The Atlanta-based airline will launch service between Boston and Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Toronto beginning Oct. 4. The carrier will also...
Massachusetts StateWorcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices reach most expensive level since 2014

The average gasoline price in Massachusetts on Monday increased 5 cents from last week, which comes a week after it rose 6 cents per gallon, according to a report from travel association AAA Northeast. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.91. Two weeks ahead...
New York Post

Two cousins, 12 and 13, drown while skipping rocks at Massachusetts lake

Two young cousins drowned in a tragic accident while skipping rocks at a Massachusetts lake over the weekend, according to reports. Tiago Depina, 12, and Rafael Andrande, 13, were pulled from Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park in Brockton late Saturday after being reported missing around 7:30 p.m., NBC 10 Boston reported.