12 Bloomington St – Unit 2 – Dorchester

Welcome to 12 Bloomington Street! 6 new construction townhomes located in Dorchester’s desired Neponset neighborhood, close to Adam’s Village, the newly renovated Garvey Park, easy highway access, and less than 5 miles to the Seaport. Hosting will be easy with a warm inviting open kitchen and living room area. The kitchen has Bosch appliances and a 6 foot island with quartz counter tops! It offers 2 floors of living space with private entry. Which gives this bright and spacious unit a single family feel. Master bedroom features an en suite and walk in closet. Working from home will be no problem, you can use one of the extra bedrooms as a home office. Other amenities include central a/c, 2 deeded parking spots, plenty of closet space, and in unit laundry.. These units were built by Abacus Builders, one of Boston’s premier residential construction companies. Two bedroom plus office layouts are also available!