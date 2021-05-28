Biden's budget proposal avoids many health care reforms Democrats have urged for

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden's budget for the next fiscal year leaves out plans a public option, lowering prescription drug costs and Medicare expansion, despite calls by several Democrats for the administration to tackle health care reforms, according to The Hill.

However, in Biden's $6 trillion budget released on Friday, Biden urged Congress to "take action" this year to reduce prescription drug costs" and “to further expand and improve health coverage.”

He also indicated his support for creating a public health insurance option, lowering the minimum eligibility age for Medicare while expanding Medicare provisions to include vision, hearing and dental coverage.

Despite these calls, the proposal does not detail how the administration plans to make any of these adjustments or how to pay for the reforms.

The Hill reports Biden's budget does include measures to enforce Affordable Care Act subsidies, included in his American Families Plan, permanent in a move that is estimated to cost $163 billion in the next 10 years.

$400 billion is also devoted to providing home care for the elderly and people with disabilities over a decade as included in the American Jobs Plan.

Biden previously ran on establishing a public option, arguing it could increase access to health insurance without going the “Medicare for All” route and ending private insurance.

The administration originally previously excluded plans to reduce drug prices decrease the minimum Medicare eligibility when it initially rolled out the American Families Plan last month.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murry and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. made a public request for feedback over public option legislation, while Sens. Michael Bennet and Tim Kaine released a plan to create a public option in February.

Over 150 House Democrats signed a letter and launched a pressure campaign calling for expanded Medicare coverage and decreased prescription drug costs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have advocated for a measure to negotiate drug prices, which Republicans and the pharmaceutical industry have opposed.