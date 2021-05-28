Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden's budget proposal avoids many health care reforms Democrats have urged for

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fk3Nx_0aExdH7800
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden's budget for the next fiscal year leaves out plans a public option, lowering prescription drug costs and Medicare expansion, despite calls by several Democrats for the administration to tackle health care reforms, according to The Hill

However, in Biden's $6 trillion budget released on Friday, Biden urged Congress to "take action" this year to reduce prescription drug costs" and “to further expand and improve health coverage.” 

He also indicated his support for creating a public health insurance option, lowering the minimum eligibility age for Medicare while expanding Medicare provisions to include vision, hearing and dental coverage.

Despite these calls, the proposal does not detail how the administration plans to make any of these adjustments or how to pay for the reforms.

The Hill reports Biden's budget does include measures to enforce Affordable Care Act subsidies, included in his American Families Plan, permanent in a move that is estimated to cost $163 billion in the next 10 years.

$400 billion is also devoted to providing home care for the elderly and people with disabilities over a decade as included in the American Jobs Plan. 

Biden previously ran on establishing a public option, arguing it could increase access to health insurance without going the “Medicare for All” route and ending private insurance.

The administration originally previously excluded plans to reduce drug prices decrease the minimum Medicare eligibility when it initially rolled out the American Families Plan last month. 

Democratic Sen. Patty Murry and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. made a public request for feedback over public option legislation, while Sens. Michael Bennet and Tim Kaine released a plan to create a public option in February.

Over 150 House Democrats signed a letter and launched a pressure campaign calling for expanded Medicare coverage and decreased prescription drug costs. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have advocated for a measure to negotiate drug prices, which Republicans and the pharmaceutical industry have opposed.

National News Alert

National News Alert

126K+
Followers
1K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Private Insurance#Affordable Care Act#American Families Plan#Democratic#House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Democrats Still Planning to Go at it Alone if Infrastructure Deal Isn't Reached in 1 Week

Democrats in the House and Senate are still planning to prepare a package alone if a bipartisan infrastructure deal is not reached in one week to 10 days. House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said if the bipartisan talks fail, "it's full steam ahead" on a package the committee is preparing for President Joe Biden's proposals of the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan to develop infrastructure for roads and highways as well as resources for U.S. families.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

House Democrats embrace Biden bid for a bipartisan infrastructure bill

House Democrats have agreed to a two-track, bipartisan strategy Senate Democrats are attempting to pass a major infrastructure package with the help of Republicans. The plan would allow the Senate to pass a narrow infrastructure proposal that could win Republican support and a second measure that includes massive noninfrastructure spending that could pass without any GOP votes.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democrats face new pressure to raise taxes

Democrats are under pressure to increase taxes on the wealthy following a blockbuster report on the taxes of prominent U.S. billionaires. The report by ProPublica, published last week, focuses on how many of the wealthiest Americans pay little in taxes when compared to their wealth gains. The Biden administration and...
Washington StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats staged a walkout. Now they're heading to Washington to talk to the VP and Congress

Some of the Texas Democrats who staged a walkout to defeat a sweeping election bill are in Washington, D.C., to crank up pressure on Senators to take action on voting rights. The lawmakers are expected to sit down with several members of Congress on Tuesday and are set to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. Texas Democrats and voting rights activists are also planning a major rally in Austin on Sunday featuring former Congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Claims Election Audits Will Prove Trump Won by 12 Million Votes

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims vote audits will prove former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election by 12 million votes. In reality, Trump lost the national popular vote to President Joe Biden by a little over 7 million votes, approximately 74.2 million to 81.2 million, while losing in the Electoral College by 74 certified votes. Lindell disagrees, telling Rolling Stone during his MAGA Frank Free Speech rally in Wisconsin on Saturday vote audits in all 50 states would prove otherwise and lead to Trump's reinstatement as president.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: House Democrats line up $1.5T in spending without budget | GOP takes aim at IRS | House Democrat mulls wealth tax

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's 500 million vaccine doses should be the beginning

President Joe Biden’s commitment to donate 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses (sufficient to fully vaccinate 250 million people) was great news. But with billions of people in desperate need and some countries not having any access to COVID-19 vaccines, America can and should do far more. With the planet’s nearly...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's new proposal on the Hyde Amendment is illogical, unpopular

When President Biden began assembling his Cabinet, several commentators predicted that his presidency would be something of an Obama third term. But now Biden has broken further from those predictions in his budget proposal by gutting the Hyde Amendment — a long-held and popular policy that prevents federal taxpayer dollars from directly funding abortions.