Restaurants ready as Poland lifts more pandemic restrictions
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many restaurants in Poland prepared to welcome customers inside Friday following months of lockdown restrictions that deeply undercut business. Food establishments were allowed to resume indoor service at 50% capacity after the country reported steady declines in new coronavirus infections and deaths. Wedding parties also are permitted for no more than 50 people, excluding those who are fully vaccinated.www.wiltonbulletin.com