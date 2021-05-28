Restaurants ready as Poland lifts more pandemic restrictions

Boris Johnson will announce tonight that the “full reopening” of restaurants, pubs, cafes, and bars in England will be delayed by at least four weeks. 21 June 2021, dubbed “freedom day” by some sections of the country, will no longer mark the removal of “all restrictions on social contact.” It is anticipated that the fourth of the government’s “four tests” for lockdown easing has not been met, with the four tests as follows: the vaccine program continuing successfully; vaccines being effective in reducing hospitalisation and death; the NHS being overwhelmed by hospitalisations; and risk assessment being changed by a coronavirus variant of concern.