Local authorities arrest man after stand-off in South Lincoln home

(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) A man involved in a stand-off with local authorities Thursday was taken into custody and now faces child abuse charges, 1011Now reported.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home near 78th Street and Yankee Hill where Travis Swiggart, 43, barricaded himself inside his mother's home to avoid arrest.

Swiggart was wanted on multiple warrants that included using a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

According to LSO, negotiators were able to convince Swiggart to release his son who was inside the home.

Deputies entered the home and arrested Swiggart, finding multiple weapons in the room he barricaded himself in.

Swiggart was arrested on his outstanding warrants and now faces additional charges of child abuse.