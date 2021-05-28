Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Local authorities arrest man after stand-off in South Lincoln home

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdNWE_0aExaYhC00
(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) A man involved in a stand-off with local authorities Thursday was taken into custody and now faces child abuse charges, 1011Now reported.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home near 78th Street and Yankee Hill where Travis Swiggart, 43, barricaded himself inside his mother's home to avoid arrest.

Swiggart was wanted on multiple warrants that included using a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

According to LSO, negotiators were able to convince Swiggart to release his son who was inside the home.

Deputies entered the home and arrested Swiggart, finding multiple weapons in the room he barricaded himself in.

Swiggart was arrested on his outstanding warrants and now faces additional charges of child abuse.

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
664
Followers
430
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Lso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Springfield, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Man killed in ATV accident Thursday outside of Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, Neb.) A 71-year-old man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Springfield on Thursday evening, 10/11Now reported. According to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, Edward L. Smith, 71, was discovered around 9:15 p.m. after his ATV rolled over and pinned in him along a fence line on private property.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln man arrested for threatening neighbors with knife

(Harrison Kugler/Unsplash) (LINCOLN, Neb.) An argument between neighbors at Trenridge Gardens Apartments turned violent early Tuesday morning, 1011Now reported. According to responding officers, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the stairwell of the complex located off Vine Street and Trenridge Road.