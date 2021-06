The Timbers have come out of the gate with a bit of fire under their boots. Although the Northwest Division is only made up of four total clubs, the Timbers have managed to separate themselves from the pack recording a 3-0-1 record and conceding the fewest goals so far in the division. As it stands, the clubs main competitor looks to be PDX FC, who they will meet for the second time this season on Friday to settle the draw from their previous match.