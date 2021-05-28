Cancel
Athens, GA

Police release 911 calls, video of moments leading up to officers killing carjacking suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 18 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police has released body camera video and audio of the moments they shot and killed a gunman who had carjacked a driver.

Police said that Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano terrorized parts of Athens over the course of two days, pointing guns at people, shooting at cars, carjacking at least one victim and ultimately getting shot and killed by police.

On Friday, police released a compilation of audio from 911 calls, photos and video over the course of two days that reveal the string of scary incidents that led to Castellano’s death.

Police said that on May 22 at around 5:19 p.m., officers responded to Vine Street after people said a man was walking around with a long gun and trying to get into fights with strangers. The man was wearing what looked like Army gear, a caller said.

A 911 caller said she drove past Castellano and he shot out her widows. Photos from the scene show shattered glass and bullet holes in her car door and windshield.

The woman was not hurt.

Officers closed the park and searched for the man on foot as well as with K9s and drones, but were unable to find him.

On May 23 at around 10:30 a.m., police again got a call about a man in the park with a gun.

“I need you guys to hurry up. There’s a guy walking around at the splash pad on Trail creek with a weapon, yelling at people and kids,” a woman tells 911 through tears. “There’s a bunch of children and pregnant women here.”

Citizens later reported that Castellano was cussing at and threatening the cashiers selling splash pad tickets and that he robbed one of them.

Surveillance video shows him leaving the ticketing area and pointing the gun at people walking through the park. Video shows people running to get away from him.

“It looks like he’s just ordered some people out of their vehicle,” another 911 caller tells police. “He’s getting in their vehicle now.”

Castellano drove out of the parking lot, sped down a grassy hill and tried to speed away but police were waiting for him.

Body camera video shows police point their guns as the car and tell him to stop the car and get out. Castellano gets out holding the gun.

“Put it down now! Put down the gun!” police yell at Castellano. “Lemme see your hands!”

Castellano refuses to put the weapon down and video shows bullets start flying. Castellano was declared dead at the scene. (WARNING: This part of the video is graphic)

The four officers who fired their weapons were Lieutenant Greg Slaney, 20 years with ACCPD; Senior Police Officer Joseph Impeduglia, 18 years with ACCPD; Officer First Class Hunter Lance, three years with ACCPD; and Officer First Class Joshua Echols, two years with ACCPD.

The officers were placed on administrative duty while the GBI investigates.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

