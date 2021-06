The spring 2021 anime adaptation of Shimesaba’s Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou work is now working through its home video releases side. The series, which translates as I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home, is set for a four-volume Blu-ray release that begins on June 9th, 2021. The thirteen-episode series is priced at 9,000 yen per volume except for the fourth which has an extra episode and is priced at 10,000 yen. With the first set out just a few days ago, we had the cover artwork previously but now have a look at the full spread packaging. Check the full schedule and details below!