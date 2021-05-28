Cancel
Summer travel is forecast to be stressful

By Hope King
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many summer travelers may wish they stayed home. Why it matters: Travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels at a time when the country remains divided on masks and vaccinations — and worker shortages mean reduced service levels, yet higher prices. By the numbers: More than 37 million people are expected...

