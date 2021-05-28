Summer travel is forecast to be stressful

It’s hard not to love international travel. There’s something about crossing a border that boosts adrenaline and stimulates the brain. Every country has a unique vibe, curious cuisine, gaper views, and one-of-a-kind culture. Whether it’s driving from Seattle to Vancouver, catching a cruise from Miami to the Caribbean, or flying from L.A. to Iceland, every trip has the potential to help us to learn, love, and grow. Due to pandemic precautions however, most of us have hovered closer to home. And while many countries are still considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission, other locations have experienced a sufficient decline in cases and a rise in vaccinations. There are about 100 countries that now accept travelers with U.S. passports, and the list is changing every day. If you’re fully vaccinated, free of COVID-19, and willing to put up with more uncertainty than usual, now is the time to consider that trip you dreamed about during lockdown.