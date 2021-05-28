Cancel
San Diego, TX

U.S. to expedite immigration cases of families on border

PBS NewsHour
 18 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, the Biden administration said Friday, less than two weeks after it said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, families stopped on the border starting Friday...

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

