Column: Maybe we won’t get a superstorm this year, but preparation won’t hurt

By For The Times
Gainesville Times
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane season officially begins on June 1, but it had an early start again this year when Ana became the first named Atlantic storm. This doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re heading for a wild and crazy season like 2020, with more than 30 systems in the Atlantic Basin. But NOAA predicts above-average tropical weather for 2021. If that happens, the greatest worry is Louisiana. Heavy rains have already been soaking the Mississippi Delta region again. Lafayette and Lake Charles reported flooding. A temporary dam broke near Baton Rouge last week and 500 homes had to be evacuated.

