Restaurants survived worst of pandemic but face new challenges

As the global COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of improvement in some countries, most businesses have slowly started to return to normal operations. However, this is not true for all firms as the crisis induced by the pandemic resulted in permanent closures of businesses across the globe. A recent World Bank working paper uses the World Bank Enterprise Surveys (ES) from 2019 and 2020 along with a series of follow-up surveys conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic to assess the effect of the COVID-19 on business closures. The original ES data collection, which concluded just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, offers a unique baseline to study the impact of the crisis on firm survival during the pandemic. Commonalities among the survivors exist. Firms that survived the COVID-19 crisis are older and more productive; they also tend to be innovators, use digital technology, and operate in less burdensome business environments.