A leading payments platform, Paytm will seek shareholder approval to raise up to 12,000 crore rupees ($ 1.6 billion) through a new share issue in its upcoming public offering. savings, which is expected to be the largest in the country to date. This, along with other items, is on the agenda of the company’s extraordinary general meeting to be held in the capital on July 12. The company in its EGM notice also said there would be an offer to sell shares by existing shareholders of the company.