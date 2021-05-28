Former Gov. Kean supports commission to examine Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol
Kean is in favor of a bipartisan panel modeled on the 9/11 Commission. It appears that even desperate pleas from the mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick couldn't persuade enough Republican senators Thursday on the Hill. The pair from New Jersey had hoped to secure Republican votes in favor of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but came up short.