Former Gov. Kean supports commission to examine Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

The lieutenant governor’s issuance of an executive order banning mask mandates while the governor is absent from the state is not an example of leadership — at least not good leadership. It is an example of usurpation of authority. Somehow people think that by wrapping themselves in the national flag and calling themselves a patriot gives them license to disregard and trample under their feet the very institutions, processes and principles that safeguard our liberties. Not surprisingly, they then attempt to rule by force or fiat in order to further their ideology. “By their fruits, you shall know them.”