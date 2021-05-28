Cancel
Former Gov. Kean supports commission to examine Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

By Michael Aron
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 18 days ago
Kean is in favor of a bipartisan panel modeled on the 9/11 Commission. It appears that even desperate pleas from the mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick couldn’t persuade enough Republican senators Thursday on the Hill. The pair from New Jersey had hoped to secure Republican votes in favor of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but came up short.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

