Miami-dade County, FL

Metrorail, Metrobus, Metromover to Resume Full Service Next Week

By NBC 6 South Florida
NBC Miami
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral public transportation services in Miami-Dade County will return to full capacity next week after more than a year of being restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Metrorail, Metrobus, and Metromover will resume full service on Tuesday, June 1st, according to a statement from the department of transportation and public works. Special Transportation Services, or STS, will also return to full service next week.

