Metrorail, Metrobus, Metromover to Resume Full Service Next Week

Full service on the D.C. Circulator will resume Friday, marking another step for public transportation’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic in D.C. City officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, tweeted this week that the Circulator will fully reopen, already offering late-night service until 11 p.m. on the Dupont Circle – Rosslyn, Adams Morgan-Woodley Park and Georgetown-Union Station lines. The Circulator has operated throughout the pandemic with limited hours and some closures, like the shutdown of the National Mall line.