With oxygen on tap, India need never get asphyxiated again. Since January 2020 the world has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic in waves of varying severity. Still, oxygen is the sole therapy for managing COVID-19-induced hypoxaemia, an abnormally low level of oxygen in the blood arising from diverse life-threatening lung conditions. As blood oxygen levels fall, organs and tissues begin to fail, and patients with severe COVID-19 must be urgently placed on supplemental oxygen.