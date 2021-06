How large should your Emergency Fund be? And where to put your emergency fund money? These are 2 main questions that you should answer with respect to your emergency fund. Now I am sure that you know what an emergency fund is. But just for the sake of completeness, let me explain it in a few lines – your emergency fund is a pool of money that is earmarked specifically for unexpected, urgent, unplanned and real emergencies and situations that cannot be tackled using insurances or any other means.