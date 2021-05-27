Cancel
Bank of Korea Lee flags 'orderly' policy exit amid recovery

By Sam Kim and Hooyeon Kim
SFGate
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Lee Ju-yeol said South Korea's central bank is preparing for an "orderly" exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers and financial risks mount. Speaking after the Bank of Korea boosted its growth outlook for this year to 4% and its inflation projection to...

www.sfgate.com
