They’re pulling up their deep-rooted East Coast sticks and headed west. First they bought and sold homes in southern California — more on that in a minute, then they put their light-filled co-operative apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on the market at $3.15 million — it’s currently in contract to be sold at an unknown price, and now married musicians Ad-Rock, a.k.a. Adam Horovitz of the 1980s hardcore punk turned hip hop group Beastie Boys, and riot grrrl artist/activist Kathleen Hanna, former lead singer of the punk band Bikini Kill as well as the electro-rock band Le Tigre, have hoisted their groovy lakefront weekend hideaway in unsung Hewitt, N.J., on the market at $975,000. Tax records show Horovitz paid $799,000 for the property in the spring of 2006, around the time he and Hanna married.