Welcome to June, Gemini babe! This is definitely your month, and the astrology is here to prove it. June kicks off with a solar eclipse in your own damn sign—the only one of its kind in 2021. Eclipses are always a big deal, but this lunation is about to get personal! Eclipses activate destiny, so get ready for some cataclysm transformation. Under this sky, metamorphosis will take place internally and externally, so don’t be surprised if you feel changes occur across every dimension of your reality. Think back to the early eclipses in this series in 2020 (early June, late November, mid December): What was going on in your life? What were the central themes? Who were the recurring characters? Are these storylines coming up again now? Be sure to document everything! There’s a lot to keep track of, so you don’t want to forget anything. This growth is tremendous!