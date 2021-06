Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked as sweet as ever while holding hands during their date night to Nobu in Malibu! Check out the latest photo of the couple. Kourtney Kardashian opted to go practically makeup-free during her recent date night with Travis Barker! The couple was spotted out and about on Wednesday, June 23, heading to Malibu hotspot Nobu. The two looked super precious, as they held hands while photos were snapped. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, looked fabulous and fresh-faced during the pair’s night out on the town, wearing very little makeup and choosing to put her natural beauty on full display. Just take a look at the photo below!