Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 27 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) -- Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

www.semoball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Morehouse College#Ap#American#The Ida B Wells Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
NBA
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Nike
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesptownmedia.com

Logic Follows In Michael Jordan’s Footsteps As He Emerges From Retirement

In a move that surprises practically no one, Logic has returned. It was back in the summer of 2020 when Logic announced that he was backing away from the spotlight, sharing that his last album No Pressure would be his final. He spoke at length about how he had come to that decision, but almost immediately, the rapper was on Livestream talking about making beats and soon, there were murmurs that he was working with mega-producer, Madlib.
NBASan Diego weekly Reader

That Tumblr featuring Michael Jordan wearing questionable outfits

Around this time of year I always feel like the world’s attention is divided, at least a little bit, between hockey and basketball. Of course, by “the world” I mean “popular televised American sporting events,” but I’m sure you get the picture. You have local pubs that choose to focus on Stanley Cup playoffs, and you have those which instead opt for the NBA playoffs. But even though the two sports occur more or less simultaneously — crowning their respective champions in the early summer — they certainly differ in many material respects, not the least of which being the fanbases. Based on my observations, basketball tends to draw in more traditional sports fans, whereas hockey fans tend to be a more eclectic bunch, and I see a lot more hockey fans who seem to be more hipster. Given the contemporaneous slots they occupy on the sporting calendar, is hockey basketball for hipsters?
NBAFOX Sports

By the numbers: Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan and the art of playoff scoring

Tuesday's outburst from Kevin Durant was one for the ages, so much so that on Wednesday, Skip Bayless toyed with the idea of calling KD the greatest scorer in NBA history. Durant racked up 49 points on the evening, but what was most impressive was that he took only 23 shots, connecting on 16 of them for a 69.6% shooting clip.
NBAUSA Today

Former Auburn golfer 'couldn't breathe' while playing with Michael Jordan

The amount of Michael Jordan stories that can be told are endless, but this one might be one of my favorites. In a recent interview on GOLF’s “Subpar” podcast, PGA tour player Harold Varner told a story of how he and former Auburn golfer and friend Will Long came to play a round of golf with Michael Jordan at the NBA legend’s golf course Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Michael Jordan Gives Fans the Iconic ‘Flu Game’ in 1997

Who ya got as the GOAT — Michael Jordan or LeBron James? When it comes to debating the greatest NBA player ever, put the Flu Game in Jordan’s favor. The Flu Game turns 24 years old today. It commemorates the Chicago Bulls’ 90-88 game five road victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals. Michael Jordan didn’t tell anyone how sick he was. Still, he scored a flurry of 38 points in 44 minutes of action. And his three-pointer with 25 seconds to play broke a tie game.
NBAenmnews.com

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard Slams Scottie Pippen for Minimizing Michael Jordan in New Memoir: This Book ‘Might be Fiction’

If LeBron James struggles to be placed on the same level as Michael Jordan, analysts and basketball historians certainly aren’t going to put Scottie Pippen up there. But after seeing the description for Pippen’s new memoir Unguarded, it seems like Jordan’s former sidekick is looking to be treated as number 23’s basketball equal. Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard was perplexed by the shade being thrown at Jordan.
NBAindianapolismonthly.com

When Michael Jordan, Bob Knight, And The Epic Summer Of 1984 Came To Indianapolis

In Indianapolis, a popular 1984 parlor game entailed coming up with the best comparison for the Hoosier Dome, the white monstrosity that had sprouted to blight the city’s skyline. It’s like a giant biscuit made from scratch. No, it looks more like a giant pile of white deer shit. The indoor venue was built with the intent of enticing a professional football team to relocate to town—and on those grounds, it was stunningly successful. On March 28, 1984, the Colts organization had loaded up a fleet of moving vans, left Baltimore under cover of darkness, and decamped to Indianapolis.
NBAsportscollectorsdaily.com

The Rollercoaster Ride of the 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan PSA 10

A PSA 10 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card sold for “only” $180,100 Tuesday night. It was the latest drop in a steady and steep price decline for what’s generally considered the world’s most popular basketball card. The “Old” Days. On January 21, 2020, a PSA 10 Jordan rookie card...
NBAPosted by
The Hill

Michael Jordan catches dolphinfish in $3.4M fishing tournament

Michael Jordan is in the early lead of the 63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing competition. Last year, Jordan caught a 422-pound Marlin. He released the fish back into the water because it was the wrong species for the competition. On his 80-foot Viking Yacht named "Catch 23," NBA legend...