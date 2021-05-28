Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports

Huron Daily Tribune
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

www.michigansthumb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Morehouse College#Charity#Ap#American#The Ida B Wells Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
NBA
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Nike
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Charities
Related
NBAchatsports.com

The truth behind Michael Jordan's infamous NBA Finals 'Flu Game'

If you were to print a book ranking Michael Jordan's career-defining moments, you'd run out of ink by the time you reached his first retirement. Despite that, his iconic performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals has to be somewhere near the top of the list. Jordan dropped...
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant ‘More Gifted' Than Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr says Durant 'more gifted' than Michael Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Steve Kerr has seen plenty of high-level basketball in his life. He played on three championship teams with the Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s. Two decades later, he coached the Golden State Warriors through their dynastic, three-title run led by Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
CelebritiesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Blxst Strives to Have the Work Ethic of Michael Jordan in His ABCs

Among the new generation of rising artists from the West Coast is 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst, a hip-hop superhero coming in to save the day with his revered sing-song rap style. His 2020 EP, No Love Lost, and its accompanying deluxe edition have earned the South Central, Los Angeles native much respect as a newcomer in the game. The 25-year-old artist, who raps, sings and produces, already proudly proclaimed that he's willing to carry the torch for L.A. to uphold the city's legacy like Nipsey Hussle did. Now, Blxst, with a proverbial cape at his back, is soaring into the game, knocking out any obstacle in his path. He brings that same vibe to his version of XXL's ABCs.
NBAenmnews.com

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard Slams Scottie Pippen for Minimizing Michael Jordan in New Memoir: This Book ‘Might be Fiction’

If LeBron James struggles to be placed on the same level as Michael Jordan, analysts and basketball historians certainly aren’t going to put Scottie Pippen up there. But after seeing the description for Pippen’s new memoir Unguarded, it seems like Jordan’s former sidekick is looking to be treated as number 23’s basketball equal. Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard was perplexed by the shade being thrown at Jordan.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Michael Jordan Gives Fans the Iconic ‘Flu Game’ in 1997

Who ya got as the GOAT — Michael Jordan or LeBron James? When it comes to debating the greatest NBA player ever, put the Flu Game in Jordan’s favor. The Flu Game turns 24 years old today. It commemorates the Chicago Bulls’ 90-88 game five road victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals. Michael Jordan didn’t tell anyone how sick he was. Still, he scored a flurry of 38 points in 44 minutes of action. And his three-pointer with 25 seconds to play broke a tie game.
NBAthecomeback.com

What if Michael Jordan never played for the Wizards?

The “butterfly effect” is when even a small change could result in larger changes in the future. Sports are no exception to that phenomenon. There have been so many monumental, history-defining moments in sports but if some of those moments hadn’t happened or if their outcome had been different, our view of sports as we know it may be vastly different. “What if…” looks at some of these big moments and speculates on how that sport, or maybe sports in general, may look if the outcome had been different. This week, we take a look at what might have happened if Michael Jordan stayed retired in 1998 and not played for the Washington Wizards. Future installments will be on Awful Announcing and The Comeback.
NBASan Diego weekly Reader

That Tumblr featuring Michael Jordan wearing questionable outfits

Around this time of year I always feel like the world’s attention is divided, at least a little bit, between hockey and basketball. Of course, by “the world” I mean “popular televised American sporting events,” but I’m sure you get the picture. You have local pubs that choose to focus on Stanley Cup playoffs, and you have those which instead opt for the NBA playoffs. But even though the two sports occur more or less simultaneously — crowning their respective champions in the early summer — they certainly differ in many material respects, not the least of which being the fanbases. Based on my observations, basketball tends to draw in more traditional sports fans, whereas hockey fans tend to be a more eclectic bunch, and I see a lot more hockey fans who seem to be more hipster. Given the contemporaneous slots they occupy on the sporting calendar, is hockey basketball for hipsters?
BasketballSole Collector

Michael Jordan's College Fraternity Inspires the Latest Air Jordan 1

After getting a UNC-inspired colorway in March, Jordan Brand will continue to reference Michael Jordan’s college days for upcoming Air Jordan 1 releases. Newly leaked info from @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files suggests that a Jordan 1 High dressed in the colors of the Omega Psi Phi, a college fraternity that MJ joined when he was attending the University of North Carolina, is scheduled to drop next year. Based on the mock-up imagery shared by the accounts, the shoe will come in a “Black Toe” blocking with purple and gold hues and is contrasted by a white leather quarter panel and tongue. As of now, the release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand or Nike.
NBAitsgame7.com

Scottie Pippen Settles LeBron James vs Kevin Durant Debate

Neither LeBron James nor Kevin Durant had the sort of playoffs they were hoping for this year. Although the Brooklyn Nets obviously advanced further than the Los Angeles Lakers did in 2021-22, both teams failed to achieve their ultimate goal – winning a championship. This past week NBA Hall of...
NFLCincy Jungle

Michael Jordan is a man on a mission in 2021

We all make mistakes. Missing appointments, burning the toast, or sending an email too quickly are daily occurrences. I know about my own shortcomings because I read the comments for my articles. But not all mistakes are equal. Giving up a hit that shredded two ligaments in franchise quarterback Joe...