McDonald's BTS Meal Launches

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonalds is bringing out those BTS Meals at locations now. You can go to the restaurants now and get the highly-anticipated menu item. In the BTS Meal, you get 10 Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, Coca-Cola and two dipping sauces. Sweet Chilli and Cajun Spice are inspired by flavors from South Korea’s McDonalds locations. This is just the latest instance of the company teaming up with a huge music star to sell some hamburgers. Fans will remember Travis Scott’s highly-publicized meal last year. J. Balvin also had a team-up with McDonalds. But, BTS is in a different league when it comes to brand reach and general audience. It isn’t hyperbole to call them the biggest act in music and certainly the biggest boyband on Earth. As proof of that popularity, this is the first worldwide edition of one of those artist meals.

comicbook.com
