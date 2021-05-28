[VIDEO] Be More Productive, Powerful & Persuasive with Board, Staff & Donors

So here we are, at the gates of the only day that was promised back when we first gazed upon the glittering Chicago Booth sign hung on the walls of the northern corridors of Harper Center. Back when the community first gathered as one to witness the beginning of a new era in each and every one of our lives. No one could have guessed the series of events that were to unfold in our near future at that time; nevertheless, a ticking clock began its relentless march and the countdown was set in motion to bring us all here, the moment in which we are saying our goodbyes and prepare to show the world what a Booth graduate is capable of.