[VIDEO] Be More Productive, Powerful & Persuasive with Board, Staff & Donors

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Women Leaders in Consumer HealthTech of 2021. From developing new technologies and products for often overlooked areas of women’s health, to addressing inefficiencies in payment and insurance process, to finding new ways to manage chronic conditions, to many other areas, these women have continued to push the boundaries of what’s achievable in the field of healthcare. This year’s awardees include company founders, CEOs, and other leaders who were nominated among hundreds of other notable executives. They were selected because they stood out in their dedication to the advancement of their companies, their longevity in the healthcare field, and their professional achievements.