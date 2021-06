Without question, it’s been said to you before: “pay attention to your health”; or something along the lines of: “you’ve got to eat better”. And these words may have gone in one ear and out the other. But anyone who speaks such sentiments to you really does have your best interest at heart. And while the focus may be on eating more dark green and leafy vegetables, more carrots, and pumpkins, one food that seems to get left behind is beet. Sadly so, because this food is jam-packed with many nutrients that your body requires daily for optimal functioning.