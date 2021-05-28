Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Breezy afternoon, beautiful weekend ahead

By Brady Brewster
NBCMontana
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOOD WARNING for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County until further notice. The river is expected to crest around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. At 7.5 feet, flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. At 8 feet, flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. The river will remain at minor flood stage through next week.

nbcmontana.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Homes, MT
State
Montana State
County
Missoula County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Western Montana#Hypothermia#The Clark Fork River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.