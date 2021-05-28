The Best Scary Movie Franchises To Binge-Watch

When someone says a movie is about mythology, the first thought might be Percy Jackson or Hercules. It feels obvious because these films are so explicitly about Greek mythology, which is abundantly familiarized within pop culture, but Grecian legends are not the only ones in existence. Countries all over the world have their own ancient tales, legends, and myths, and they are often the source of inspiration for contemporary stories or have aspects woven into the narrative without one even realizing it. Films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Avatar,” and “The Wizard of Oz” all employ features of different mythologies from different parts of the world.