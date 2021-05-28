The Best Scary Movie Franchises To Binge-Watch
Not all horror franchises are meant to be binge-watched. Some long-running titles get old after only one or two movies. The "Hellraiser" series, for example, started off with a bang with one of the greatest horror movies of the 1980s before devolving into direct-to-video sludge with "Hellraiser: Revelations." Similarly, the "Friday the 13th" series has its bright spots, but the individual installments are too similar to withstand being watched in a consecutive manner. They'll blend together before Jason gets a chance to take Manhattan!www.looper.com