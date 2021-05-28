Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports

Around this time of year I always feel like the world’s attention is divided, at least a little bit, between hockey and basketball. Of course, by “the world” I mean “popular televised American sporting events,” but I’m sure you get the picture. You have local pubs that choose to focus on Stanley Cup playoffs, and you have those which instead opt for the NBA playoffs. But even though the two sports occur more or less simultaneously — crowning their respective champions in the early summer — they certainly differ in many material respects, not the least of which being the fanbases. Based on my observations, basketball tends to draw in more traditional sports fans, whereas hockey fans tend to be a more eclectic bunch, and I see a lot more hockey fans who seem to be more hipster. Given the contemporaneous slots they occupy on the sporting calendar, is hockey basketball for hipsters?