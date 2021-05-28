Cancel
Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 27 days ago

Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

www.sacbee.com
