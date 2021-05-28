Schools Are Going Mask-Optional — WTF?!

First the CDC gave us some confusing-ass new guidelines. Americans ignored the fine print and freed their faceholes en masse, regardless of their location or vaccine status. (For the record, only fully vaxxed individuals should be unmasked. That includes children). Those recommendations prompted a slew of Republican governors — including those from South Carolina and Texas, which should shock exactly no one — to sign orders forcing schools to go mask-optional. Kids under twelve can’t be vaxxed, and older kids won’t achieve full immunity by school’s end; teachers can unmask regardless of vaccine status. “It is ridiculous for school districts to tell parents whether or not their child should wear a mask in the classroom, that is up to the parent,” says South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster: