Bloomerang Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has recently appointed Loreto Grimaldi to its Board of Directors. Mr. Grimaldi brings over 25 years of corporate, transactional and governance experience to Ketamine One. He is licensed to practice law in Ontario and New York State, and maintains active memberships in the American Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel, the National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Grimaldi is expected to provide invaluable insights to the Company as it grows, due to his previous time spent in the healthcare and technology industries, among others.