Bloomerang Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

By Ross Hendrickson
bloomerang.co
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to our board of directors!. Natalye Paquin and Pamela Perry have joined as Board Members. Kishshana Palmer, CFRE has joined as a Board Advisor. Natalye Paquin currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Points of Light...

bloomerang.co
