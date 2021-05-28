Cancel
Dove Cameron Comes Out as Queer Publicly

By Jacklyn Krol
Dove Cameron came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. On Friday (May 28), Gay Times published an interview where the Powerpuff Girls star discussed her sexuality and need to come out. The outlet reports that she "gets candid about her bisexuality" in the cover story, though it seems the actress-pop star wants to be labeled as queer.

