Dove Cameron Comes Out as Queer Publicly

We were extremely skeptical of The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls show from the start. The plot was going to turn the beloved Cartoon Network heroes into gritty, Riverdale-type characters who were described as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” And then came the set pictures. The outfits looked like cheap Halloween costumes and confirmed our worst fears that it’d be a shitshow. To make matters worse, the pilot script leaked and it wasn’t received favorably, to say the least. But instead of canceling the show outright, The CW decided to rework the pilot. Many thought the decision came after receiving so many negative reactions, but Dove Cameron, who is set to play Bubbles, says the network was already thinking about re-shooting and rewriting the show.