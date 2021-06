NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 20th year of live chamber music in Greater Newburyport under founding artistic director David Yang. In honor of this milestone, generous donors will match all donations made between May 17 and June 5. On each of these 20 days, a fact about NCMF will be shared via email and social media posts. Anyone can join in by signing up for emails www.newburyportchambermusic.org and/or following NCMF on Facebook or Instagram.