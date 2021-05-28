NY Mets game postponed due to rain with Braves in town for big series

Chicago Cubs rookie Robert Stock makes his team debut against the game's best pitcher, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom tonight. The Mets are huge -295 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. It was debatable whether or not deGrom would be available to make this start after leaving his last start early with right flexor tendinitis. However, he is back on his regular rest and trying to improve upon a 0.56 ERA and 0.53 WHIP that are the lowest through ten starts of any pitcher in Major League history since at least 1913. Robert Stock was 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA in ten appearances for Boston last season, but tonight is his first-ever start. Stock faced the Mets once as a member of the Padres in 2018, and threw three scoreless innings.