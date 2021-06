The Palo Alto City Library's Summer Reading Program started this coming Tuesday, June 1 and runs through September 8. The theme this year is “Reconnect With Your Community,” and ties in nicely with our city/state/country reopening after the pandemic. Participants are encouraged to set their reading goals, log in titles and minutes read, and try some of our bi-weekly challenges that help reconnect to the self, nature, creativity, etc. A free book and $5 FOPAL book buck coupon is rewarded to those who complete the program. The Library has a list of various programs, including weekly Wacky Wednesdays for kids and families, a few author events and more!